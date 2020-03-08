Removal dates for ice fishing shelters announced

The Department of Environment and Local Government has announced the dates by which ice-fishing shelters must be removed from provincial waterways.

A release says shelters in the southern part of the province must be removed by Tuesday March 10, while shelters in the north can remain until March 31.

The province says the area below Bath in the west and Bouctouche in the east is considered the southern part of the province.

Anywhere above these points is considered the north.

Owners are responsible for removing their shelters along with any debris before the deadline to avoid causing an environmental hazard.

The province encourages New Brunswickers to report any infractions of environmental regulations.