Renaud Mills man charged with attempted murder

A 29-year old man from Renaud Mills is facing eight charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly assaulted a woman and fled from police.

Officers responded around 1:20 a.m. Saturday to a report of an assault at a home on Renaud Mills Road, but the suspect fled before they arrived and a woman was taken to hospital and later released.

Investigators were called later for an erratic driver on the Trans-Canada Highway in Havelock and attempted to stop the vehicle that matched the description of one involved in the earlier incident.

RCMP say the vehicle fled, and a spike belt was deployed near the Shediac exit on Route 11, which punctured the vehicle's tired before it hit three police cars blocking the road, and the driver was arrested.

29-year old James Bastarche is facing attempted murder, aggravated assault and other charges, and was remanded into custody for a bail hearing on Friday.