Renovation forces Canada Day party off Parliament Hill this summer

Canada's biggest annual birthday bash is moving away from Parliament Hill.

The July 1 festivities that normally see thousands of people dressed in red, white and maple-leaf attire on the front lawn will be a casualty of construction this year.

Work to renovate the Centre Block building on Parliament Hill, the one with the Peace Tower, began a year ago and picked up steam this winter.

With so much of the front lawn now eaten up by the construction work, there is no room to set up the big main stage where Canadian musicians usually entertain the masses throughout the day.

Canadian Heritage spokeswoman Amelie Desmarais says the main stage will be set up in nearby Major's Hill Park, which has a view of the Parliament Buildings from the East.

Desmarais says there will still be some activities on Parliament Hill but details about what that will look like aren't coming until the spring.