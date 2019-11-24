Rental scam circulating in N.B.

The Financial and Consumer Services Commission (FCNB) is warning house hunters of a rental scam that is circulating in the province.

The Commission says fraudsters are advertising properties for rent online that they do not own, and are taking information and photos from legitimate real estate listings.

The warning is coming from the Financial and Consumer Services Commission, the real estate boards in New Brunswick, various local police forces and the RCMP.

"We are aware of the rental scam through popular listing sites where rentals are posted that include photos and descriptions scraped from legitimate real estate sites," said Jamie Ryan, CEO from the New Brunswick Real Estate Association. "We are working closely with the local real estate boards as well as the commission to promote awareness and protect the public."

A release says is it suspected the scam artist is hoping to get money from victims by collecting damage deposits on properties that are not actually available for rent.

FCNB says the scam has been active in New Brunswick for at least one year and has taken place in several locations and through different websites, with recent complaints and posts circulating on social media indicative that this activity is continuing.

Victims have reported responding to ads for apartments or rooms for rent and being asked to pay cash to cover first month's rent and damage deposits, before discovering the rental properties were not the property of the scam artist.

The province says the following are some of the red flags of rental scams:

- No ability for the potential renter to see the property in person before providing a deposit.

- Asking the renter to e-transfer a deposit, or meet at a location other than the property, to provide a deposit.

- Asking the potential renter to ignore the For Sale signs on the property.

- Spelling errors and typos in the ads.

- Pressure to act quickly.

The Financial and Consumer Services Commission suggests following these best practices before paying money to secure a rental property:

- Be aware of the red flags of fraud.

- Never send money to someone you have never met, or only met online.

- Before signing a rental agreement and paying a damage deposit, insist on seeing the property. If you are moving from out of province, ask someone you know locally to look at the property for you.

- Do a reverse image search to determine if the images are shared on other websites.

- If there is a For Sale sign on the property, contact the listing realtor to inquire if the owner is also seeking to rent the property.

- If you are entering a rent-to-own situation, seek legal advice before signing a contract.

- When purchasing or negotiating on sites such as Kijiji, it is always buyer beware. When using sites such as Realtor, you are dealing with licensed agents.

If you suspect you have been targeted by, or are the victim of, a rental fraud scam, contact the police.