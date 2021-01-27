Report card shows NB can do better when it comes to interprovincial trade

A new report card says New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador have much to improve on when it comes to getting rid of barriers to provincial trade.



The Canadian Federation of Independent Business released their red tape report today which grades provincial governments on their progress in removing excessive trade regulations.



When it comes to interprovincial trade cooperation and accountability, Newfoundland and Labrador got an ``F'' while New Brunswick squeaked by with a ``D''.



Meanwhile, Manitoba received the best overall score due to reducing interprovincial trade barriers.