Report describes 'a poisoned work environment' at Rideau Hall under Payette

The review of Rideau Hall that led Julie Payette to resign as governor general found dozens of people who called the working conditions there hostile, negative, toxic or poisoned.



The government released the review by Quintet Consulting last night.



It's heavily blacked out, primarily to protect participants' privacy, and whole pages of details are also removed.



But the review says representative comments about Rideau Hall include phrases such as ``the definition of a poisoned work environment,'' and ``humiliation,'' ``disrespect'' and ``condescension.''



It says participants reported yelling, screaming, aggressive conduct, demeaning comments and public humiliations.



Payette resigned as governor general last Thursday, admitting no specific wrongdoing but saying she was doing it for the good of the institution.



Her resignation was followed by consternation by critics who were angry that she seemed on track to get a fat pension for life, despite her shortened tenure and departure under a cloud.