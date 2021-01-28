Report into police shooting of Rodney Levi called 'infuriating' by First Nation chief

The chief of a New Brunswick First Nation that was home to a man killed by the RCMP last year says it was infuriating to learn Tuesday that no criminal charges would be laid in the case.



Chief Bill Ward of the Metepenagiag First Nation describes Rodney Levi, who was fatally shot by police outside a home on June 12, as kind and caring.



The province's prosecutions service released its report Tuesday concluding the RCMP officers involved acted lawfully to protect themselves and civilians who were present at the home in Sunny Corner, N.B.



Drawing from witness accounts, the report said Levi had previously spoken about wanting to be shot by police, and on the day he was shot he was waving knives and lunged toward an officer.



The commanding officer of the RCMP in New Brunswick says in a statement today that Levi's death was a tragedy that has deep repercussions for his family and loved ones, for the wider community and for RCMP employees in New Brunswick.



Levi's killing came days after an Edmundston, N.B., police officer shot and killed Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old Indigenous woman, during a wellness check.

