Report released on review of New Brunswick Police Commission

The provincial government has released the report from the consultant hired to review the operations of the New Brunswick police commission.

A release says the report, prepared by Alphonse MacNeil, contains 22 recommendations under 13 categories.

CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown reports on Twitter there are two recommendations that stand out, the first being the recommendation that "consideration be given to developing a SIRT (Serious Incident Response Team) entity in NB to manage serious incidents involving police officers and share civilian oversight of police."

Other police organizations, like Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team and the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba, are called in to investigate an incident involving a police officer in New Brunswick.

Brown says another recommendation that stands out in the report is that a restructuring of the Police Commission take place, to create a full-time paid Commissioner.

In a release, Public Safety Minister Carl Urquart expressed the government's confidence in the current leadership of the New Brunswick Police Commission, saying, "We are confident that the leadership in place can effectively respond to the report and is well equipped to provide stability to the office and lead it into the future. That is why the government appointed Lynn Chaplin as chair of the commission and Marc Léger as vice-chair with their terms extended to October 2021 and May 2023, respectively."

The province says it will bring together stakeholders to discuss revisions to the Police Act, which will include an evaluation of Section 20 of the act regarding the definition of adequacy of policing services.

The discussions will also address the feasibility of establishing a Serious Incident Response Team in the province.

(With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown)

