Reports of domestic, intimate partner violence continue to rise during pandemic

Experts say the second wave of the pandemic has not stopped the rising tide of reports of domestic violence.



They say the stress of life in lockdown continues to put victims at risk.



The Assaulted Women's Helpline fielded 20-thousand-334 calls between September 1st and December 31st, 2020.



That's compared to 12-thousand-352 cases over the same period in 2019.



Yvonne Harding, manager of resource development at the organization, says that could be because there are fewer resources during the pandemic.



Victims may not have the same opportunities to leave the house to get help, such as daily trips to and from school.



She says victims are also cut off from family and friends, so they have fewer options.