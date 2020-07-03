Reports: Toronto Blue Jays to hold camp in Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays appear set to start training for the upcoming season at Rogers Centre, according to multiple media reports.

The Blue Jays, the lone MLB team north of the Canada-U.S. border, had to ask for special permission from the Canadian government to use their Toronto stadium.

Shi Davidi of Sportsnet was the first to report the Blue Jays had received an exemption letter from federal government.

Training camps are set to begin around the league on Friday.



The border remains closed to non-essential travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic until at least July 21, and anyone entering Canada for non-essential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days.



It's still unclear if the government permission extends to hosting regular-season games or just training.