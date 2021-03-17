Research project into systemic Black racism in New Brunswick

Government says a research study aimed at identifying what systemic Black racism looks like in the province will be conducted in New Brunswick.

The overall objective of the project will be to study the key indicators of systemic Black racism and address barriers faced by the Black community, while examining how key indicators affect policies and practices within four specific sectors.

The Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour says it is providing around $85,000 to create a diverse research team and the study will be conducted in partnership with the New Brunswick Community College and Black Lives Matter New Brunswick.

A final report and recommendations resulting from this research is expected to be completed this fall.