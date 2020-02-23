Research seeks to tap into craft-brewing potential of Maritime wild hops

Two federal research scientists are working with wild hops varieties found in the Maritimes to see if some of their unique aromas can eventually be incorporated in craft beers.

Jason McCallum and Aaron Mills have spent the last two years searching out wild hops that grow mainly along creek beds and heavily forested areas in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

The pair found more than 60 different wild-growing hop populations and subsequently planted samples at an Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada research farm near Charlottetown.

They've since been researching the chemical composition of the varieties to determine their origin and to see which could be of interest to the brewing industry.

McCallum says a particular attraction for brewers are bitter chemical compounds found in the plants known as alpha acids, and a native variety that has evolved solely in the Maritimes has shown the most potential because of the distinct aromas produced, such as melon and cucumber.

Mills says the research is now moving into a second phase where they will have to figure out such things as the plants' yield potential and resistance to disease.