Researches see 'rare silver lining' emerging a year after pandemic onset

A rare silver lining appears to be emerging one year after the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Canada.



Statistics Canada data suggests a surprising number of Canadians launched businesses during the past year.



The federal agency says that in November the number of new businesses opening exceeded the number of business closures, for the fifth month in a row.



The figures suggest that even as thousands of businesses shut down, some Canadians seized the chance to strike out on their own.



Mike Livingstone of Oakville, Ontario, says he decided to open his own bakery after he was laid off last spring.



He says he always wanted to have his own business, but the timing was never right.



But Livingstone says when he lost his job last spring, it was easier to take the risk and start a business because he didn't have as much to lose.

