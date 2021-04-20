Reservations at Fundy, Kouchibouguac National Parks open Thursday

Fundy National Park and Kouchibouguac National Park will begin accepting reservations for the 2021 visitor season on Thursday.

Parks Canada says spots could fill up quickly due to heightened demand, and is encouraging visitors to be flexible and to consider visiting during the week or during shoulder seasons.

The agency says it is essential that visitors follow and respect public health measures and guidelines, as well as provincial requirements to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, adding it will continue to follow the advice and guidance of public health experts in offering visitor access and services.

Reservations can be made online through the Parks Canada website or by phone, starting at 8:00 a.m. on April 22nd.