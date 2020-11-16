Residential-school survivors call on Ottawa and provinces for monuments

Ottawa and provincial and territorial governments must build monuments in capital cities across Canada to honour residential-school survivors and their families, says the director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.



Speaking to the House of Commons heritage committee Monday, Stephanie Scott said symbols are powerful medicine to bring comfort to survivors and to keep their experiences in front of the nation.



``Canadians need to know the truth and understand what happened in order to foster true reconciliation and healing,'' Scott said.

``Commemoration and education are critical to understand the complicated and difficult history that we share as Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians.''



Scott said creating a national day to mark truth and reconciliation is also important, to acknowledge survivors and the human-rights violations they endured.



``We have seen time and time again what a difference education can make to the journey we are all now on together to reconcile our past and create a bright future for all the generations to follow,'' Scott said.



Sept. 30 is currently Orange Shirt Day, after the experience of Phyllis Webster, whose gift of clothing from her grandmother was taken away on her first day at a residential school.

She says increased restrictions tend to hurt certain retail categories more, regardless of size.