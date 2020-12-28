Residents affected by heavy rain at the end of November can apply for assistance

A Disaster Financial Assistance program to help those that incurred property damage because of flooding related to heavy rain from November 30th to December 2nd has been established.

The province says the program provides assistance for eligible uninsured damage and losses that threatens the health and safety of individuals, municipalities, not-for-profit organizations and small businesses.

Insurance companies should be contacted first to determine if the damage is covered, and residents should only contact the recovery team at the Emergency Measures Organization so eligibility can be assessed if their damage is not covered.

Government says the maximum assistance for structural repairs to private residences is $160,000, less a $1,000 deductible, and $500,000 for small businesses and not-for-profit organizations, less a $5,000 deductible.

Anyone who experienced damage should register it online or by calling 1-888-298-8555 before March 31. 2021 and a Disaster Financial Assistance package will be mailed to them.