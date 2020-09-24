Residents call for improved safety measures in Youghall Beach area

A committee of residents in the Youghall Beach area of Bathurst is calling on the city to help make the area safe for everyone.

Committee's Denise Frenette told council this week the area is popular for those seeking activities but that there are safety concerns.

Frenette says residents are concerned about deteriorating asphalt and racing vehicles, noting black tire marks on pavement left by reckless drivers is not an uncommon occurrence.

She says there are few areas for pedestrians or cyclists to use safety and that the roads can't be safely shared with motorists as is.

The committee is asking for an increased police presence during high-traffic times, occasional use of a flashing speed-indicator sign.

In addition from reducing the speed limit, the group is calling for more 'children playing' and speed limit signs, as well as a marked paved shoulder.

Frenette presented council with a 125-signature letter in support of the improved safety measures.

Police Chief Ernie Boudreau urges citizens to lodge complaints with police so that they can be documented.

Boudreau says officers began to increase their presence in the area a few weeks ago and hopes it will help.

The Chief says out of more than 170 complaints filed this year, 11 were about the Youghall area.

Bathurst mayor Paolo Fongemie says council will discuss the matter further, noting there are likely several cost-effective solutions.