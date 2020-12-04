Residents can report flood damage by phone and online

Government says residents affected by flooding related to the rain earlier this week can now report damage by phone and online.

Damage can be reported by calling the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization Damage Report Line at 1-888-298-8555 or through the EMO's online Damage Report Form.

The province says damage assessments will be reviewed, and health and safety inspection teams may be sent to areas if required.

Residents are reminded to report damage to their insurance companies immediately, take pictures of the damage, keep receipts of repairs and replacement purchases and to track the number of hours spent on property cleanup.

Although no Disaster Financial Assistance program has been established yet, reporting damage is still important as it is a part of the provincial damage assessment and recovery process.