Residents gather at Bathurst city hall to protest proposed wind farm

Around 50 people gathered outside Bathurst City Hall last night to protest a planned wind farm on the Acadian Peninsula.

The city and its partner, Fredericton-based Naveco Power, want to build five wind turbines in Anse-Blue that would be capable powering approximately 9,000 households.

Bathurst, who is a 51-per-cent partner, has applied to the Municipal Capital Borrowing Board for $20 million.

Local residents are concerned about the height and location of the turbines and the effect they could have on the community and environment.

Mayor Paolo Fongemie tells the Acadie-Nouvelle that residents opposing the windmills should be talking to NB Power, as it was the crown utility that selected Bathurst to be a part of the project.

He's also encouraging residents to speak with New Brunswick's Environment Minister and says the city can not legally pull out of the project.