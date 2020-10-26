Residents of Restigouche Region notice increased presence of RCMP, peace officers

Additional Mounties and other peace officers have been sent to Campbellton, New Brunswick, where an outbreak of COVID-19 has prompted concern over a lack of compliance with health restrictions.



Residents of the Campbellton region say they've noticed the increased police presence.



A police spokesman told CBC the focus is on education about mask use to limit the spread of the virus.



People in the area have faced tighter restrictions on their social gatherings since the province moved the area to the Orange level of its COVID-19 response plan on October 9th.