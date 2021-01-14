Residents urged to avoid going to Campbellton ER for non-emergencies

The Vitalite Health Network is urging residents in the Restigouche Region to only visit the Emergency Room for urgent situations.

The network says the measure aims to reduce traffic at the Campbellton Regional Hospital as well as limit the risk of COVID-19.

It says the ER is still open for those who require urgent care.

Those whose condition is not critical are asked to see their family doctor, nurse practitioner, or consult their community pharmacist.

It says residents can also visit a walk-in clinic, or call Tele-Care services.

The network says those visiting the ER for non-urgent reasons should expect to wait longer than usual.