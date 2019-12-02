Restigouche & Chaleur service commissions to team up address economic development challenges

The Restigouche Regional Service Commission has passed a motion that will see it team up with the Chaleur Regional Service Commission to get Ottawa and Fredericton to help them solve economic development challenges in the northern part of the province.

The Tribune reports the idea stems from recent meeting between the region's mayors after it was announced the Brunswick Smelter would shut down at the end of the year resulting in the loss of more than 400 jobs.

A group would be formed to hatch a business plan for the north that would serve as a guideline for future commissions and municipal councils.

The group could also collaborate on an economic forum for next year.

(with files from the Tribune)