Restigouche mayors seek meeting with premier over youth psych. facility

Municipal politicians and businesses in the Restigouche Region want to meet with the premier about the future of a youth psychiatric facility.

The Tory government decided to move the facility from Campbellton to Moncton following a scathing report on the nearby Restigouche Hospital Centre by the province's Ombud.

Construction of the facility was nearly completed.

The Tribune reports that the Restigouche Mayor's Forum has asked to meet with Premier Blaine Higgs in an effort to get him to reverse the decision.

The Premier's office has not responded to the mayors' request as of yet.

(with files from the Tribune)