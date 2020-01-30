Restigouche Regional Service Commission hatches plan to attract, repatriate professionals

The Restigouche Regional Service Commission is looking to hire somebody to help attract professionals to the region.

Commission and chair and Eel River Dundee Mayor Denis Savoie tells the Tribune the employee would help form a committee and initiatives aimed at attracting professionals to the region, as well as repatriate those who have left.

Savoie says commission members and employees don't have time to carry out the task themselves.

It's not clear when the employee will begin their duties, however Savoie says it would likely be this year.

(with files from the Tribune)