Restigouche Regional Service Commission: No word yet from Health Minister on youth psych. facility

The Restigouche Regional Service Commission isn't giving up on a youth psychiatric facility in Campbellton just yet.

The commission wrote to New Brunswick's Health Minister earlier this month asking that a decision to move the facility to Moncton be reversed.

The Tribune reports there's still been no word from Health Minister Ted Flemming about reversing the decision.

The commission plans to meet with businesses and local politicians in an effort to pressure the province move the facility back to Campbellton.

(with files from the Tribune)