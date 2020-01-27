Restigouche Regional Service Commission still waiting from presentation from Maritime Iron Inc.

The Restigouche Regional Service Commission says the company behind a proposed $1.5B iron plant in Belledune still hasn't brought its members up to speed on the project.

Maritime Iron has presented the project to several local councils and service districts over the past several months.

Dalhousie has also yet to receive a presentation.

According to the Tribune, commission chair Denis Savoie says the company will be invited to present its project.

The company has already submitted its paperwork to the province for environmental approval.

While it acknowledges the operation would be New Brunswick's largest carbon emitter, Maritime Iron argues new technology it would use would cut down on overall emissions.

(with files from the Tribune)

