Restrictions in Zone 1 and Zone 4 extended, active cases drop to 256 in New Brunswick on Thursday

There are eight fewer COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick with 24 recoveries and 16 new cases reported on Thursday.

Public Health says the new cases on February 4th include five in Zone 1 (Moncton Region), one in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region), nine in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and one in Zone 6 (Bathurst Region).

Officials say Zone 1 (Moncton Region), which is in the Red Level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan and Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) which is in lockdown, will remain with their current restrictions until at least next week.

Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Jennifer Russell says the restrictions are having an impact and we could see changes to the alert levels in these zones when the current situation is reassessed on Monday.

The remainder of the province remains in the Orange Level of the COVID-19 recovery plan.

The 256 active cases, down from 264 on Wednesday, break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 58

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 13

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 13

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 165

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 2

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 3

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 2

There are five people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital in New Brunswick, including two who are in ICU.

On Thursday, officials confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Garderie Mélubulles in Edmundston and families have been notified.

The child-care facility will close for the next two days to allow for contact tracing, and if you or a family member have been identified as a close contact of a case, you will be contacted by Public Health.

1,318 infections have been reported in the province overall, with 18 deaths and 1,043 people who have recovered after testing positive.