Flags in Bathurst are flying at half-mast on Tuesday in honour of a retired Deputy Police Chief.

The Bathurst Police Force says Bernie Allain died on Monday.

Allain served 46 years with the force until he retired in 2015.

A message on the force's Facebook page says Allain was not just a leader, but a true friend one could count on in times of need.

He was 69-years-old.