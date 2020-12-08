Revera report calls out 'cracks' in long-term care amid swipes at COVID-19 response

Revera Inc. has released a report calling out shortcomings in the public health system's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the for-profit long-term care operator faces flak for its part in recent outbreaks.



The report says Revera's expert panel wants to help inform other operators in the long-term home sector and prevent future outbreaks, as well as restore workers' and families' confidence in the long-term care system.



The report lobs several criticisms at government and public health officials, even though Revera is a for-profit enterprise owned by the Public Sector Pension Investment board, which is a Crown corporation that operates at arm's length from the federal government.



Revera says 97 per cent of its residents' infections during the first wave of COVID-19 are linked to the period before April 13, because governments did not recommend masks for long-term care workers until early April and reserved masks and other protective equipment for hospitals.



The report covers up to September and does not track the source of infections for the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 when masking was already in place, but Revera's report says that staffers were the main source of the first wave of infections.



In addition to calling on governments to improve long-term care staffing and better train doctors on telemedicine, Revera says that governments need to modernize older homes because that is where residents are more likely to share a room.