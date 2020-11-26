Review of Montreal priest's abuse finds lack of accountability, missed red flags

A review of the Montreal's archdiocese's handling of the case of a former Catholic priest convicted of sexually abusing minors identifies red flags about the priest's behaviour and suitability for the priesthood spanning three decades.



Former Quebec Superior Court justice Pepita G. Capriolo was enlisted to examine the church's response to the case of Brian Boucher.



Her 276-page report released today finds that despite warning signs, the church's investigation into Boucher only began in earnest in late 2015 after the first formal complaint was filed.



Her report found a lack of accountability among those overseeing the education, training and career of Boucher, noting complaints were made early on and passed along with no one taking responsibility or action.



Capriolo began her investigation a year ago, interviewing 60 witnesses and reviewing hundreds of documents, and she is critical of the state of the archdiocese archives, where documents were missing.



She makes 31 recommendations for how the church can better handle cases of alleged abuse.