Rewrite 'hollow' federal gun bill, victims' families urge Liberals

Family members and colleagues of those who died in tragic shooting sprees at Montreal's Dawson College and Concordia University say the Liberal government's firearms legislation is an offensively hollow bill.



In a letter sent to Liberal MPs, they add their voices to a chorus of opponents who say the bill will not rid Canada of the scourge of deadly shootings.



The bill tabled in February proposes a buyback of many recently banned firearms the government considers assault-style weapons, but owners would be allowed to keep them under strict conditions, including registration and secure storage of the guns.



The letter says this would allow ``tens of thousands of fully functional killing machines to remain in private hands.''



The legislation would also enable municipalities to ban handguns through bylaws restricting their possession, storage and transportation, a plan the letter says will be ineffective.



The families, survivors and witnesses who signed the letter say the legislation also falls short on efforts to remove guns from the hands of people who shouldn't have them, deter smuggling and trafficking of firearms, and crack down on the modification of magazines to hold as many as 100 bullets.