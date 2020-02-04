Ripple effect on Canadian immigration likely from Trump's new visa restrictions

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to slap visa restrictions on six new countries could affect immigration flows to Canada.

Past moves by his administration on immigration policy for Haiti and Iran saw asylum claims and student visa applications in Canada jump.

Trump is now targeting visas granted to citizens of Nigeria, Sudan and Eritrea, among the largest sources of refugee claims lodged by people crossing irregularly into Canada from the U.S.

Immigration policy researcher Robert Falconer says Trump's move could have both positive and negative impacts on the Canadian immigration system.

He says the number of asylum seekers could rise, as people from those countries already in the U.S. realize they won't be able to stay permanently and so follow others who've already come to seek refugee status here.

But on the other hand, he says Nigeria's booming middle class could be the source of many new economic or student immigrants to Canada, now that the door to the U.S. is harder to get through.