Rise in carbon tax pushes gas, diesel prices up in New Brunswick

Gas and diesel are both more expensive Thursday after the Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) made its weekly fuel price reset overnight.

Self-serve gasoline is up 2.7 cents per litre to a new maximum of $1.264/L, while diesel is up 2.9 cents per litre to a new top price of $1.271/L.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum allowable price.

The increases include a 2.2 cent per litre hike in the carbon tax on gas and a 2.7 cent per litre hike in the carbon tax on diesel, which also went into effect overnight.

The carbon tax on gasoline in New Brunswick is now 8.84 cents per litre and 10.73 cents per litre on diesel.