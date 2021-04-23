Risk experts say climate change to take big chunk of Canadian economy by 2050

One of the world's largest insurers says Canada will be more than 100-billion-dollars poorer by 2050 if the world doesn't work harder to fight climate change.



Jerome Haegeli, chief economist for Swiss Re, says the anticipated drop in GDP is much higher than the projected economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Swiss Re looked at 48 countries, as well as North America and the European Union as a whole, to try to assess the economic effects of climate change under different scenarios.



The study says the global economy can expect to see a drop in GDP of 10 per cent within the next 30 years, if temperatures rise by about 2.6 degrees Celsius.



Canada would be about 140-billion-dollars poorer than it would be if there were no climate change.



Costs would come from reduced agricultural output, effects on human health, lower labour productivity, consequences of a rising sea level, tourism losses and increased household energy demands.