Risk to Canadians of Chinese coronavirus low, health minister says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is taking the coronavirus outbreak very seriously.

He says they are looking at any extra measures that need to be taken to keep Canadians safe and to prevent the spread of the virus.

Trudeau says Health Minister Patty Hajdu is engaged with her partners at the provincial level and we're working with international partners as well to ensure that we have the best response possible.

For now, people flying into Canada from overseas are being encouraged to self-report if they are experiencing any flu-like symptoms.

Hajdu says several people in Canada are under observation for signs they may have contracted the coronavirus from China, but that the risk to Canadians remains low.

She says five or six people are being monitored in Canada, including at least one in Vancouver and another Quebec.

Hajdu says at this point, there has not been a positive case in Canada and the risk is low to Canadians.

At least 17 people have died in China.

The city at the centre of the outbreak, Wuhan, is under quarantine as health officials scramble to understand the mysterious disease and keep it from spreading.

But the World Health Organization says it is still too soon to declare a global health emergency.