River Watch 2021 kicks off Wednesday

The River Watch Program will provide New Brunswickers with information on the status of rivers, potential ice jams and other flood issues.

Government says the program kicked off on Wednesday and is a collaboration between the Department of Environment & Local Government and the NBEMO.

Each morning, officials receive a weather briefing and collect data from several sources to develop river models and forecasts, with the public informed if there are potential threats.

The province says New Brunswickers in areas prone to flooding should have a plan to evacuate and be self-sufficient for at least 72-hours.

Other advice and where to get more information is available online.