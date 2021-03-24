Riverview man sentencd in connection with investigation into images of child sexual abuse

A 48-year-old man will spend the next 15 months behind bars after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an investigation into images of child sexual abuse.

The RCMP says Troy Darcy Savary was arrested after officers seized several electronic devices during a search of a Riverview home in November of 2017.

In addition to jail time, Savary has been sentenced to two years probation, has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life, and is required to submit a DNA sample.

Upon his release, Savary must abide by several court-ordred conditions, including not being around children.