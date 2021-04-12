Riverview man sentenced to 9 years in prison on child pornography charges

A 32-year old Riverview man is sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to 32 charges stemming from incidents between 2016 and 2020.

Police say Shawn Curtis Nickerson appeared in court Friday and was sentenced to four years for making child pornography, three years to be served consecutively for making available child pornography and three years for possession of child pornography, which he will serve concurrently.

Nickerson will also serve two years consecutively for sexual interference involving a minor during 2018 and 2019.

RCMP say he has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life, will be required to submit a DNA sample, and must adhere to strict conditions following his release.