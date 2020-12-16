Road conditions believed to be factor in deadly crash in northwestern NB

A head-on crash in northwestern New Brunswick has claimed the life of a 25-year-old man from the Listuguj First Nation.

Mounties say the collision is believed to have occurred when a car crossed into the other lane and struck an on-coming pickup truck on Sunday near Campbellton.

A 28-year-old Campbellton man was taken to hospital, however there's no word on his condition.

Police believe road conditions may have been a contributing factor in the crash.