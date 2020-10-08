Robertville farmer among 2020 Atlantic Agriculture Hall of Fame inductees

A Robertville farmer is being recognized for his contribution to Atlantic Canada's agricultural industry.

Hans Bouma is one of four 2020 inductees to the Atlantic Agriculture Hall of Fame and is the lone New Brunswickers in this year's Class.

The distinction recognizes producers, innovators, volunteers, scientists, and business professionals for their role in shaping and influencing agriculture, the impact of their contributions being felt regionally, nationally and internationally.

Other members of the Class of 2020 include:

Raymond Eveleigh(1912-1996) - Newfoundland and Labrador,

Lloyd Palmer - Prince Edward Island,

Bernard teStroete(1929-1996) - Nova Scotia.

This year's inductees will be recognized at a ceremony in October of 2021 alongside next year's inductees.