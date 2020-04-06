Roses Radiothon cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Roses Radiothon has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual campaign aims to highlight the importance of health facilities and improve the lives of cancer patients in the Chaleur and Acadian Peninsula regions.

Organizers are calling on residents to be united, and to support healthcare workers by staying home to help stop the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, organizers thanks those who have already contributed to this year's campaign to raise $178,000 and says hospital foundations will continue accepting donations for the Radiothon online or by telephone.

Since it began, the Roses Radiothon has helped local hospital foundations invest more than 2.3 million towards purchasing much-needed equipment.