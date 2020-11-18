Route 180 shut down temporarily after several tractor trailers end up in ditch

Slippery road conditions resulted in Route 180 near Bathurst being shut down for several hours Tuesday.

Mounties say several tractor trailers ended up in the ditch near Caribou Mines and that the road was shut down to allow tow trucks time to get them back on the road.

Local truckers say the road can be treacherous for inexperienced drivers and that the province needs to either step up salting and sanding, or shut it down before someone gets killed.

There were no injuries.