Sackville man wanted on warrant arrested

The RCMP says a Sackville man wanted in connection wit a significant seizure of drugs and firearms has been arrested.

Mounties 25-year-old Nicholas Bain was arrested without incident following a search of a home on Main Street in Sackville on Monday.

A warrant was issued for Bain back in May for possession of prohibited or restricted firearms with ammunition, without a licence or registration following a search of a home on Route 635 in Lake George.

During the search police seized 31 long guns and 22 handguns, including 24 prohibited or restricted weapons, many of which were loaded.

Officers also seized more than three kilograms of what's believed to be cocaine, nearly 5.5 kilograms of what's believed to be crystal methamphetamine, ammunition, and Canadian currency.

Police continue to investigate.