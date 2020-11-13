Saint Andre man charged after drug seizure in Grand Falls

A 20-year-old Saint-Andre man is facing a number of charges after a joint RCMP-Grand Falls Police investigation.

Grand Falls Police arrested a man want in connection to several RCMP investigations at a business on Tobique Road in Grand Falls on November 7th.

Police say they seized what are believed to be methamphetamines and Canadian currency during the arrest, while a search of the man's vehicle revealed a prohibited firearm, ammunition and crystal methamphetamine pills.

20-year-old Isaac Ledoux appeared in court Thursday and was charged with 12 offences, including three counts each of flight from police and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

RCMP say he was remanded into custody pending a court appearance on November 25th where he will enter a plea.