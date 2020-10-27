Saint-Andre man dies following single-vehicle collision in Kedgwick River area

A Saint-Andre man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in the Kedgwick River area.

The RCMP says officers responded to a report of a vehicle submerged in the Gounamitz River on Sunday afternoon.

The 71-year-old, who was the lone occupant, was found deceased in the water near the vehicle.

Police believe the driver tried to turn around on the road, but became stuck and was unable to negotiate the slope leading to the water.

The investigation is on-going and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of of death.