Saint-Jaques man facing child pornography charges

Police say a 70-year-old man from Saint-Jacques has been charged in connection with an investigation into images of child sexual abuse.

A release says RCMP received information through the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre that lead to the search of a Saint-Jacques home on October 22, 2019.

Police say several electronic devices were seized and a 70-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

RCMP say Joseph Denys Borque was charged Monday with accessing and possessing child pornography.

Borque is due in court on June 30 to enter a plea.