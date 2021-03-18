Saint John man pleads guilty to charges relating to images of child sexual abuse

A 71-year-old Saint John man has been sentenced to one year behind bars after pleading guilty to charges relating to images of child sexual abuse.

The RCMP says officers arrested a 69-year-old man after seizing several electronic devices during a search of a residence in Saint John in October of 2019.

Brian Marshall was sentenced to jail time last week and will serve two years probation upon his release.

He will also be required to abide be several conditions, including not being around children.

Marshall has also been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years,