Saint John mayor calls for firing of worker who allegedly told woman to speak English

The mayor of Saint John, N.B., is calling for swift action after a woman who tried to argue a parking ticket was allegedly told to come back when she could speak English.

Mayor Don Darling says the worker with the city's parking commission who allegedly made those comments should be fired.

Yamama Zein Alabdin received a $100 ticket Monday after parking her car in a loading zone before delivering inventory to her family restaurant.

A bystander who witnessed a confrontation between Zein Alabdin and the parking inspector posted a letter to social media in which the bystander described how the woman was told to return when she spoke English.

The woman's husband, Zein Alabdin, said Tuesday his wife cried most of Monday but that she was overwhelmed by the online support from the public.

He says the city cancelled the ticket.

Darling says the incident is being investigated.