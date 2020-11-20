Saint John Region to return to Orange level, nine new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday

At the recommendation of Public Health, Zone 2, the Saint John Region, will return to the Orange level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan at midnight tonight.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health, says the recommendation was made after confirmed cases doubled in a 48-hour period.

She added there is evidence of community transmission in community, health care and long-term care settings.

In addition, an outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Shannex Tucker Hall, an adult residential facility in Saint John.

Officials say an investigation and contact tracing is underway and all 422 residents and staff are self-isolating and will be tested for COVID-19 on Friday.

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick Friday, with seven in Zone 2 and the other two in Zone 1, the Moncton Region.

Public Health is recommending New Brunswickers avoid non-essential travel to Zones 1 and 2 while they remain in the Orange level.

There are 51 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with one individual receiving treatment in hospital.

Overall, there have been 401 confirmed cases of the virus, including six deaths and 114,020 tests have been conducted in the province.