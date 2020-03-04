Saint-Quentin man sentenced to 90 days in jail for sex with minor

A 30-year-old Saint-Quentin man will spend the next 90 days behind bars for having sex with a minor two years ago..

The man pleaded guilty to the charge on Monday.

The Tribune reports a police investigation revealed the girl, who was 14-years-old at the time, was a willing participant, however the judge ruled she was not of age to consent.

In addition to jail time, the man has been banned from owning firearms for ten years and is ordered to provide police a sample of his DNA.

He will also be placed on the national sex registry for ten years and is ordered to have no contact with the victim.

A court-ordered publication ban is in place to protect the victim's identity.

(with files from the Tribune)